A Salute to the Tricolour: Jammu's Independence Day Celebrations Amid Adversities

Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary symbolically led the region's Independence Day celebrations by unfurling the national flag in Jammu. The event, held at M A M Stadium with an inspection of the parade, was subdued due to the recent cloudburst tragedy in Kishtwar.

Choudhary acknowledged the contributions of the armed forces, honoring those who sacrificed their lives for the nation, and expressed solidarity with victims of the Kishtwar incident. He emphasized ongoing rescue efforts and government support for the injured. The celebration extended across the region, reflecting unity and national pride.

The Indian Army and the BSF celebrated the occasion in border areas, including Pallanwala, Poonch, and Rajouri, fostering community ties and patriotism. Various organizations, including the BJP, joined the celebrations, which included flag unfurling at key military and civilian sites, marking a day of national pride and remembrance.

