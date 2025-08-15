Trump's Diplomatic Dance: Conversations with Belarus' Leader

In a recent development, U.S. President Donald Trump revealed that he spoke with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. The conversation came just hours before Trump's planned meeting with Russia's Vladimir Putin in Alaska.

According to Trump, the dialogue with Lukashenko covered several important topics, notably including President Putin's scheduled visit to Alaska. Both leaders discussed regional matters aboard Air Force One as Trump traveled to the Anchorage meeting site.

A key focus of the call was to express thanks to Lukashenko for the release of 16 prisoners and to advocate for the release of an additional 1,300 individuals. Lukashenko remains known as a close ally of Putin in international relations.