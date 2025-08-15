Left Menu

Siddaramaiah Accuses Modi of Prioritizing RSS Over National Unity

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for labeling the RSS as the 'world’s biggest NGO.' He accused Modi of promoting divisive politics from the Red Fort, claiming the RSS incites hate and divides the nation. Siddaramaiah argued that Independence Day speeches should promote unity, not RSS ideology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 15-08-2025 20:10 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 20:10 IST
Siddaramaiah Accuses Modi of Prioritizing RSS Over National Unity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah condemned Prime Minister Narendra Modi for calling the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) the 'world's biggest NGO.' He argued that Modi's remarks, delivered from the Red Fort, were more reflective of an RSS spokesperson than a leader of the nation's 140 crore citizens.

Siddaramaiah described the RSS as a 'for-political-profit, divisive organization' that seeks to pit Indians against each other. He countered Modi's praise for the RSS's century-long legacy, claiming it as a non-tax-paying and conspiratorial body. Such remarks, he argued, should not dominate Modi's Independence Day address, which should focus beyond party politics.

Reflecting on India's freedom struggle, Siddaramaiah critiqued the RSS for opposing inclusive ideals, citing its alleged role in Mahatma Gandhi's assassination and involvement in communal violence. He emphasized that Independence Day should celebrate India's unity and not organizations he claims thrive on division and polarization.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025