Siddaramaiah Accuses Modi of Prioritizing RSS Over National Unity

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah condemned Prime Minister Narendra Modi for calling the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) the 'world's biggest NGO.' He argued that Modi's remarks, delivered from the Red Fort, were more reflective of an RSS spokesperson than a leader of the nation's 140 crore citizens.

Siddaramaiah described the RSS as a 'for-political-profit, divisive organization' that seeks to pit Indians against each other. He countered Modi's praise for the RSS's century-long legacy, claiming it as a non-tax-paying and conspiratorial body. Such remarks, he argued, should not dominate Modi's Independence Day address, which should focus beyond party politics.

Reflecting on India's freedom struggle, Siddaramaiah critiqued the RSS for opposing inclusive ideals, citing its alleged role in Mahatma Gandhi's assassination and involvement in communal violence. He emphasized that Independence Day should celebrate India's unity and not organizations he claims thrive on division and polarization.

(With inputs from agencies.)