Siddaramaiah Accuses Modi of Prioritizing RSS Over National Unity
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for labeling the RSS as the 'world’s biggest NGO.' He accused Modi of promoting divisive politics from the Red Fort, claiming the RSS incites hate and divides the nation. Siddaramaiah argued that Independence Day speeches should promote unity, not RSS ideology.
- Country:
- India
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah condemned Prime Minister Narendra Modi for calling the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) the 'world's biggest NGO.' He argued that Modi's remarks, delivered from the Red Fort, were more reflective of an RSS spokesperson than a leader of the nation's 140 crore citizens.
Siddaramaiah described the RSS as a 'for-political-profit, divisive organization' that seeks to pit Indians against each other. He countered Modi's praise for the RSS's century-long legacy, claiming it as a non-tax-paying and conspiratorial body. Such remarks, he argued, should not dominate Modi's Independence Day address, which should focus beyond party politics.
Reflecting on India's freedom struggle, Siddaramaiah critiqued the RSS for opposing inclusive ideals, citing its alleged role in Mahatma Gandhi's assassination and involvement in communal violence. He emphasized that Independence Day should celebrate India's unity and not organizations he claims thrive on division and polarization.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Siddaramaiah
- Modi
- RSS
- Red Fort
- Independence Day
- NGO
- political divide
- communal violence
- unity
- harmony
ALSO READ
Deadly Attack in Eastern Congo: A Call for Accountability Amidst Tensions
Russian Forces Claim Capture of Chasiv Yar Amid Ongoing Conflict
Russia Captures Strategic Town in Eastern Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
Trump's Global Tariff Tango: South Korea, Brazil, and India in Focus
NGO Demands Legal Action Against OTT Platforms for Vulgar Content