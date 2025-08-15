Gujarat Congress President Alleges Massive Voter Fraud
Gujarat Congress President Amit Chavda has claimed that many of the state's voters are fake, bogus, or duplicate. He alleges the Election Commission is acting under BJP pressure. Chavda states evidence will soon reveal the truth. BJP counters by calling the allegations baseless and politically motivated.
Gujarat Congress President Amit Chavda made a significant allegation on Friday, claiming that several lakh voters in the state are either fake, bogus, or duplicate entries.
Chavda asserted that the Congress party is gathering evidence to substantiate these claims and intends to reveal this information to the public shortly. He also accused the Election Commission of demanding an affidavit from Rahul Gandhi under pressure from the ruling BJP.
In response, BJP spokesperson Yagnesh Dave dismissed the allegations and criticized Congress for making 'childish' claims ahead of the Bihar assembly elections, questioning why similar accusations were not raised in states like Karnataka and Telangana.
