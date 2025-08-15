Left Menu

White House Defends Trump Over D.C. Police Takeover

The White House justified President Trump's federal control over Washington, D.C.'s police amid criticism from Democrats following a lawsuit by the city's attorney general. White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson stated the administration has the legal authority to intervene due to emergent leadership failures in the capital.

Updated: 15-08-2025 21:47 IST
The White House has come forward to defend President Donald Trump's decision to assert federal control over police operations in Washington, D.C. This announcement came shortly after the city's attorney general filed a lawsuit against the move on Friday.

Abigail Jackson, a spokeswoman for the White House, stated that the Trump Administration is within its lawful rights to take over management of the D.C. Police force. This is deemed necessary in light of the emergency generated by what the administration calls 'failed leadership' in the nation's capital.

Criticism from Democrats came swiftly following the federal intervention, highlighting the political tensions surrounding the situation. Nonetheless, the White House maintains that this decision is crucial for handling the crisis effectively.

