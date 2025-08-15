Governor's Reception: A Courtesy Call
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met with Governor Anandiben Patel at the Raj Bhavan. During the visit, Adityanath presented a book to the governor. Several high-ranking officials, including the Legislative Council Chairman, Deputy Chief Minister, and Chief Secretary, were in attendance.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 15-08-2025 22:06 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 22:06 IST
- Country:
- India
On Friday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath made a courtesy visit to Governor Anandiben Patel at the Raj Bhavan, according to an official statement.
During the meeting, Chief Minister Adityanath presented a book to Governor Patel, reflecting the significance of the occasion.
The visit was attended by a number of notable figures, including Legislative Council Chairman Kunwar Manvendra Singh, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, Chief Secretary S P Goyal, and Director General of Police Rajeev Krishna, alongside other key officials.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Sikkim Governor's Leadership Celebrated
Uttar Pradesh's Yogi Adityanath: From Chitrakoot's Spiritual Legacy to National Security
Rajasthan Governor Advocates Education for a Fulfilling Life
Minister's Aide Accused: Crackdown on Workplace Harassment in Uttar Pradesh
Shashi Prakash Goyal Takes Helm as Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary