Governor's Reception: A Courtesy Call

On Friday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath made a courtesy visit to Governor Anandiben Patel at the Raj Bhavan, according to an official statement.

During the meeting, Chief Minister Adityanath presented a book to Governor Patel, reflecting the significance of the occasion.

The visit was attended by a number of notable figures, including Legislative Council Chairman Kunwar Manvendra Singh, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, Chief Secretary S P Goyal, and Director General of Police Rajeev Krishna, alongside other key officials.