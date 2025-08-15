Left Menu

Nation Mourns the Loss of an Esteemed Leader

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath express sorrow over the demise of Nagaland Governor La Ganesan. Known for his dedication to public service, Ganesan, 80, died while undergoing treatment in Chennai. Tributes poured in from national leaders recognizing his significant contributions.

Updated: 15-08-2025 23:41 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 23:41 IST
Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed heartfelt sorrow on Friday over the death of Nagaland Governor La Ganesan.

Patel, in her condolence message, highlighted Ganesan's legacy as a committed public servant and an influential politician who consistently put the nation's interests first.

Ganesan's demise at a Chennai hospital at the age of 80 was met with widespread mourning, including tributes from President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

