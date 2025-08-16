Alaska Summit: Trump and Putin's High-Stakes Encounter

In Alaska, President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin commenced a critical summit with a warm handshake, discussing significant issues including the ongoing Ukraine conflict. The meeting aims to redefine US-Russia relations, though the absence of Ukrainian representation has raised widespread concerns.

As Air Force One descended, Trump applauded Putin's arrival on US soil, marking a pivotal moment with a handshake on red carpets. Military aircraft soared above, honoring the historic encounter, while reporters probed Putin on the Ukraine war, whose response remained elusive.

The summit underscores the potential for significant diplomatic shifts, with Trump cast as a global negotiator. Yet, the event is fraught with risks, as Trump's dealings with Putin could lead to outcomes that sideline Ukraine's interests, inviting skepticism from European leaders and President Zelenskyy.