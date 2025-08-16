Pursuing Peace: Trump and Putin's High-Stakes Summit

In a high-stakes meeting, U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin met for nearly three hours in Alaska, focusing on resolving the ongoing war in Ukraine. The talks, held at an Air Force base, come as the two world leaders seek an end to the deadliest conflict in Europe in decades.

Both Trump and Putin, flanked by top foreign-policy aides, discussed strategies to halt the fighting. Trump emphasized that his goal was to facilitate ceasefire negotiations between Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. He stressed that ensuring a swift cessation of hostilities was his priority during this summit.

Despite the dialogue, fears linger among Ukraine's allies regarding any potential agreements that might affect Ukraine's territorial control. As Trump aims for an immediate ceasefire, Zelenskiy voiced concerns over Russia's continued aggression, urging the U.S. to support a "just peace."

