Escalation in Serbia: Protests, Teargas, and Calls for Political Change

In a significant escalation of tensions, Serbian police deployed teargas and crowd control tactics against protesters in Belgrade on Friday. The anti-government demonstrators, frustrated with President Aleksandar Vucic's administration, gathered initially at the army headquarters, later resorting to throwing flares and other projectiles at law enforcement officers.

The unrest in Belgrade echoes throughout Serbia, with protests simultaneously occurring in cities like Novi Sad, Nis, Kragujevac, and Valjevo. The demonstrators, including students and opposition groups, attribute their grievances to corruption linked to a fatal railway station collapse, demanding early elections as a resolution.

As international bodies observe the volatile situation, the deployment of 3,000 police officers nightly underscores the government's response. The use of force has drawn criticism from rights advocates, with calls for de-escalation and respect for human rights amidst the ongoing turmoil in Serbia.