Diplomatic Dance: Trump's Assurance from Xi on Taiwan

In a statement sparking international attention, former U.S. President Donald Trump claimed that Chinese President Xi Jinping assured him China would refrain from invading Taiwan during his presidency. Trump's remarks came during an interview with Fox News, just before he prepared for discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin about the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Discussing geopolitical tensions, Trump mentioned, "It's a very similar situation with President Xi of China and Taiwan. I strongly believe it's not going to happen as long as I'm here." He added that President Xi expressed a willingness to wait, asserting China's patience regarding Taiwan, which Beijing considers a breakaway province yet to be reunited.

Despite the U.S. being Taiwan's primary international ally and arms supplier, it lacks formal diplomatic ties with the island. The situation exposes the intricate dynamics at play as Taiwan resists China's sovereignty claims, maintaining its democratic governance while under the shadow of potential reunification pressure from Beijing.

