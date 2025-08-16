Tributes Pour in for Jharkhand Education Minister Ramdas Soren

The remains of Jharkhand's Education Minister Ramdas Soren, who passed away during treatment in a Delhi hospital, will be received in Ranchi on Saturday morning, according to officials.

A leader from Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Soren's body is set to arrive at 9:10 a.m. It will be displayed at the state assembly, allowing ministers, legislators, and political leaders the opportunity to pay their last respects.

Ramdas Soren, aged 62, was airlifted to the Delhi hospital after a severe fall at his home in Jamshedpur. Soren's condition was critical, requiring life support, while a multidisciplinary medical team provided intensive care.