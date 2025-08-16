Left Menu

Tributes Pour in for Jharkhand Education Minister Ramdas Soren

The body of Jharkhand Education Minister Ramdas Soren, who passed away while receiving treatment in Delhi, will be returned to Ranchi for public homage. Soren, a JMM leader, died following a critical medical condition. His remains will be displayed at the assembly and later taken to his constituency.

The remains of Jharkhand's Education Minister Ramdas Soren, who passed away during treatment in a Delhi hospital, will be received in Ranchi on Saturday morning, according to officials.

A leader from Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Soren's body is set to arrive at 9:10 a.m. It will be displayed at the state assembly, allowing ministers, legislators, and political leaders the opportunity to pay their last respects.

Ramdas Soren, aged 62, was airlifted to the Delhi hospital after a severe fall at his home in Jamshedpur. Soren's condition was critical, requiring life support, while a multidisciplinary medical team provided intensive care.

