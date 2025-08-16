Left Menu

Norway Urges Increased Pressure on Russia Amid Ukraine Conflict

Norway’s foreign minister emphasized the need for escalated pressure on Russia due to its actions in Ukraine, following talks in Alaska between U.S. President Trump and Russian President Putin. The higher stakes are to demonstrate consequences for Russia's invasion, signaling international disapproval.

Updated: 16-08-2025 11:15 IST | Created: 16-08-2025 11:15 IST
  Norway

In the wake of recent diplomatic discussions in Alaska, Norway has underscored the necessity of ramping up international pressure on Russia over its ongoing actions in Ukraine. This call to action was articulated by Norway's Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide during a briefing in Oslo.

The summit, involving U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, highlighted the persistent geopolitical tensions surrounding Russia's military intervention in Ukraine. Eide emphasized that the international community must send a resolute message to Russia that its invasion incurs significant costs.

Eide's remarks came at a crucial time, reflecting Norway's stance on holding Russia accountable and urging allied nations to take a stronger position in addressing the conflict's expanding impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

