Zelenskiy Advocates for Trilateral Dialogue

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed support for a trilateral meeting with the U.S. and Russia, initiated by President Trump. In a social media message, Zelenskiy reiterated Ukraine's commitment to achieving peace and emphasized the importance of leadership-level discussions for addressing key issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 16-08-2025 13:07 IST | Created: 16-08-2025 13:07 IST
  • Ukraine

In a recent announcement, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy declared Kyiv's readiness to engage in constructive cooperation with the United States and Russia. Zelenskiy expressed support for President Trump's proposal for a trilateral meeting involving leaders from the three nations.

Speaking on the social network X, Zelenskiy affirmed Ukraine's commitment to working diligently towards peace. He emphasized that key issues could be effectively addressed through discussions at the leadership level, stating that a trilateral format was ideal for such talks.

The Ukrainian leader's remarks highlight his enthusiasm for diplomatic engagement and underscore the significance of high-level dialogues in resolving international conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

