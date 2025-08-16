Zelenskyy to Meet Trump Following Putin Summit
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced he will meet with US President Donald Trump in Washington. This follows a 'long, meaningful' talk after Trump's summit with Russia's Vladimir Putin, which failed to secure an agreement to end the ongoing war.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 16-08-2025 13:10 IST | Created: 16-08-2025 13:10 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
In a diplomatic development, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is slated to meet with US President Donald Trump in Washington on Monday.
This announcement comes after Zelenskyy's 'long, meaningful' conversation with Trump on Saturday, a day after Trump met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska.
The meeting with Putin did not produce an agreement to end the ongoing conflict, emphasizing the challenges at hand.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Zelenskyy
- Trump
- Putin
- Ukrainian President
- US President
- summit
- Washington
- Alaska
- diplomatic
- war
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Youth Summit Calls for Bold Action to Empower Namibia’s Oil & Gas Future
Empowering Change: Merck Foundation's Historic Summit with Africa and Asia's First Ladies
Tragedy in the Skies: Unraveling the Fatal Collision Over Washington
Washington's Optimistic Path Forward with China
U.S. Government Cancels Long-Delayed Washington-Baltimore MAGLEV Project