Zelenskyy to Meet Trump Following Putin Summit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced he will meet with US President Donald Trump in Washington. This follows a 'long, meaningful' talk after Trump's summit with Russia's Vladimir Putin, which failed to secure an agreement to end the ongoing war.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 16-08-2025 13:10 IST | Created: 16-08-2025 13:10 IST
In a diplomatic development, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is slated to meet with US President Donald Trump in Washington on Monday.

This announcement comes after Zelenskyy's 'long, meaningful' conversation with Trump on Saturday, a day after Trump met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska.

The meeting with Putin did not produce an agreement to end the ongoing conflict, emphasizing the challenges at hand.

