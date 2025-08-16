Final Farewell: Jharkhand Bids Adieu to Education Minister Ramdas Soren
Jharkhand Education Minister Ramdas Soren's mortal remains were taken to his constituency in Ghatshila, where tributes poured in from political leaders and citizens. Soren, who passed away while undergoing treatment in Delhi, was honored with state mourning and his last rites will be held in Ghorabanda.
Jharkhand Education Minister Ramdas Soren's body was brought to his constituency Ghatshila on Saturday, as political leaders and citizens gathered to offer their tributes. Soren passed away while receiving medical treatment in a Delhi hospital.
The state honored Soren with a one-day mourning, with the National Flag at half-mast and no official functions. His last rites are set to be performed at his native Ghorabanda.
Leaders from various parties, including Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar, paid homage, highlighting Soren's contributions to the state. His passing is regarded as a significant loss to Jharkhand's political landscape.
