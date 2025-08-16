DMK Slams ED Raids as Diversion Tactics Amid Electoral Fraud Claims

The ruling DMK party in Tamil Nadu has strongly criticized recent Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids targeting its senior leader, I Periyasamy. The party claims that these actions are a deliberate attempt to divert public attention from the alleged 'vote chori', a term popularized by Congress's Rahul Gandhi regarding electoral fraud in the 2024 elections won by the BJP-led NDA.

In an official statement, DMK Organisation Secretary R S Bharathi asserted that the party remains unafraid of both the ED and Prime Minister Modi. Bharathi accused the BJP of manipulating autonomous and empowered bodies to serve as its 'election instruments'.

According to Bharathi, the BJP's alleged electoral misconduct, involving misuse of the Election Commission, has been exposed. The nation is reportedly appalled by these claims, and Bharathi suggests that the raids on Periyasamy's premises are a tactical distraction from the 'illegal vote chori'.

(With inputs from agencies.)