Jaishankar's Moscow Mission: Strengthening Indo-Russian Ties Amidst Global Tensions

Minister S Jaishankar visits Moscow to fortify the India-Russia strategic partnership amid strained US-India relations. Discussions will cover trade, economic, scientific, technological, and cultural cooperation. Talks will also address US initiatives on Ukraine and review bilateral and global issues with Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2025 11:07 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 11:07 IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is on a significant visit to Moscow this week, aiming to strengthen the enduring India-Russia partnership. This diplomatic mission comes amidst rising tensions between India and the US, following American tariff hikes on Indian goods due to India's purchase of Russian crude oil.

During his three-day visit, Jaishankar will co-chair the 26th Session of the India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technological, and Cultural Cooperation. He will engage in strategic discussions with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, focusing on regional and global issues, including recent US peace initiatives in Ukraine.

The Ministry of External Affairs highlighted that the trip is crucial for reviewing the bilateral agenda and fortifying the 'Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership' between India and Russia, reaffirming the countries' longstanding rapport amid shifting geopolitical landscapes.

