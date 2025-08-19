INDIA Bloc Protests Intensify: Accusations of 'Vote Theft' Target EC
Amidst escalating protests, the INDIA bloc accuses the Election Commission of 'vote theft' in recent elections. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge describes this as a 'murder of the Constitution.' Leaders urge public awareness against electoral manipulation, while Union Minister Kiren Rijiju advises resolving disputes directly with the EC.
- Country:
- India
Amid widespread protests spearheaded by the INDIA bloc, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has condemned alleged electoral malpractice as a 'murder of the Constitution.' He asserted that if the National Democratic Alliance and the Bharatiya Janata Party ascend to power through such means, it would significantly damage democracy.
The allegations primarily center around 'vote theft' in both assembly and Lok Sabha elections. Kharge emphasized the party's initiative to raise public awareness against vote manipulation while addressing reporters outside Parliament, highlighting efforts to alert citizens to potential injustices.
With notable figures, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, joining the protests at Parliament, the movement gains traction. Meanwhile, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju urged opposition parties to engage directly with the Election Commission on such matters to avoid parliamentary disruptions. Simultaneously, Rahul Gandhi's campaign in Bihar continues to champion voter rights.
(With inputs from agencies.)
