Modi's Diplomatic Mission: SCO Summit in China

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to travel to China to take part in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, marking a critical step in bolstering India-China diplomatic relations. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval confirmed this during talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, highlighting the event's importance.

Doval, in the latest round of the Special Representatives' Dialogue on the boundary issue, emphasized the 'new energy and momentum' in bilateral ties and the maintenance of peace and tranquillity along the border. The talks assume particular relevance given Modi's forthcoming visit to the Chinese city of Tianjin for the summit.

The visit is part of ongoing diplomatic efforts to mend ties strained by the 2020 Galwan Valley clashes. The Special Representatives talks are expected to discuss confidence-building measures and review the situation along the Line of Actual Control. Both nations are taking steps towards de-escalation, though significant troop presence remains in eastern Ladakh.

