Rahul Gandhi Alleges EC-BJP Collusion in 'Vote Theft'

Rahul Gandhi accuses the Election Commission of colluding with the BJP to manipulate voting, particularly targeting Bihar. He vows to prevent vote theft, citing previous instances in Haryana, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh. Gandhi emphasizes protecting voter rights through his Voter Adhikar Yatra.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nawada | Updated: 19-08-2025 13:02 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 13:02 IST
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

Rahul Gandhi alleged on Tuesday a partnership between the Election Commission and the BJP to 'steal votes,' vowing that the Mahagathbandhan would prevent voter manipulation in Bihar. The Congress leader criticized efforts he claims are undermining the constitutional right to vote.

Addressing a gathering at Bhagat Singh Chowk during his Voter Adhikar Yatra, Gandhi accused PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and election commissioners of depriving people of their voting rights. He called out alleged voter manipulation in previous elections in Haryana, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh.

Gandhi's warnings extended to the potential loss of voter, ration, and land rights, painting a picture of billionaires benefiting at the expense of common citizens. He emphasized the need to safeguard democracy, promising to bring evidence of 'vote chori' in every constituency if given time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

