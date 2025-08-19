Left Menu

Youth Surge Against NDA: Tejashwi Yadav's Call for Change

Tejashwi Yadav criticizes the NDA government and advocates for Rahul Gandhi as the next PM. He emphasizes the need for youth leadership in Bihar, decrying efforts to disenfranchise voters through electoral roll revisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nawada | Updated: 19-08-2025 13:18 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 13:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold address, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav called on the youth to dismantle the 'old and rickety' NDA government, voicing support for Rahul Gandhi as a future prime minister. His remarks were made during the Congress' 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Nawada.

Yadav emphasized the necessity of putting younger leadership in place to reshape the state's future. He insisted that the youth have made up their minds to dislodge the current governance, viewing it as outdated and ineffective.

He also criticized the ongoing special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Bihar, describing it as an effort to undermine voters' rights and prevent fair elections. Yadav labelled the revision as an orchestrated conspiracy by the ruling party to disenfranchise the electorate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

