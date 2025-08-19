Naveen Patnaik's Health Signs Upturn Amid Political Drumbeats

Naveen Patnaik, the eminent chief of BJD, has shown considerable improvement in his health following his treatment for dehydration, the hospital reported on Tuesday. The former chief minister, now stable, is able to communicate with medical staff effectively.

Admitted on Sunday evening, Patnaik's condition improved enough by Monday to allow him to move from the observation room to a cabin. In a reassuring message, Patnaik expressed appreciation for the hospital staff's excellent care, asking supporters to visit him at Naveen Niwas post-discharge.

Political figures, including State Congress president Bhakta Charan Das and Health and Law Ministers, visited the hospital but could not meet Patnaik due to visitation restrictions. The news of Patnaik's previous spine surgery and his current improvement stirred reactions among political circles and his supporters statewide.

(With inputs from agencies.)