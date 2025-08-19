Kanhaiya Kumar Accuses BJP of 'Backdoor Politics' Ahead of Bihar Elections

Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar leveled serious allegations against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday, claiming that the party intends to manipulate the upcoming Bihar assembly elections by using current Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as a pawn only to discard him later. Kumar's criticism extended to the Election Commission, which he accused of echoing BJP rhetoric instead of maintaining neutrality.

In discussions with PTI during the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', Kumar underscored the importance of the people's vote, noting a shift in perception towards the Congress party's capacity for inclusive governance. He highlighted past discrepancies in the voter list revision process, insisting that an apology from the Election Commission was in order.

As the Mahagathbandhan coalition targets a majority in the forthcoming polls, Kumar emphasized that democracy hinges on collective effort and transparency. He praised Rahul Gandhi's leadership while dismissing speculation about Tejashwi Yadav's potential candidacy, stating that priorities remain grounded in securing electoral success.

(With inputs from agencies.)