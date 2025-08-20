BJP Triumphs in BEST Polls, Thackeray Brand Declines
The BJP celebrated a decisive victory in the BEST Employees Cooperative Credit Society poll, dealing a blow to the Shiv Sena (UBT)-MNS panel led by Uddhav and Raj Thackeray. The Thackeray cousins failed to secure any seats, highlighting a significant decline in their political influence.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured a decisive win in the recent BEST Employees Cooperative Credit Society poll, defeating the alliance led by the Shiv Sena (UBT) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS). The election result has highlighted the diminishing political influence of Uddhav and Raj Thackeray, with their panel failing to win a single seat.
The panel, backed by union leader Shashank Rao, captured 14 seats, with the BJP attributing its success to robust support from BEST employees and a rejection of the Sena (UBT)'s policies. BJP leaders, including Maharashtra minister Ashish Shelar, have hailed the victory as a positive sign for the party's future, particularly in Mumbai.
Speculations have surged about potential alliances as Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS had joined forces for this election, yet fell short of expectations. The BJP's victory suggests a shift in worker support, as per party spokesperson Keshav Upadhye's remarks on the declining Thackeray brand.

