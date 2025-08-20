Controversial Constitutional Amendment Faces Political Backlash

In a fierce debate on Wednesday, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi sharply criticized the Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, labeling it as "draconian" and "undemocratic." The proposed legislation aims at removing the Prime Minister, Chief Ministers, and ministers of states and union territories if they face serious criminal charges. Gandhi argued that the bill, marketed as an anti-corruption measure, serves as a mere smokescreen. She warned of the potential misuse, suggesting that fabricated charges could lead to the removal of political leaders without conviction after 30 days.

Joining the chorus of opposition, AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi condemned the bill as unconstitutional and accused the BJP of turning the country into a "police state." He voiced concerns over the unchecked power the bill grants, questioning who would hold the Prime Minister accountable and criticizing the ruling party for overreaching. Similar concerns were expressed by Communist Party of India (Marxist) MP Amra Ram, who highlighted fears that the amendment could result in targeted dismissals of opposition figures through short detentions.

Meanwhile, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Sudhakar Singh described the amendment as a step towards dictatorship, arguing that the government has no right to punish elected officials under the guise of corruption charges. The bill, to be introduced by Union Minister Amit Shah, seeks to empower the dismissal of Central or State Ministers detained over allegations exceeding a 30-day period. The legislative proposal awaits discussion in the Lok Sabha amidst growing political outrage. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)