Pope Leo Calls for Global Day of Fasting and Prayer for Peace

Pope Leo has called for a day of fasting and prayers on August 22 for peace in Ukraine and other war-torn regions. The pontiff urged faith communities worldwide to pray for peace, justice, and relief for those suffering from conflict during his weekly Vatican audience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2025 14:35 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 14:35 IST
Pope Leo

Pope Leo has called on Catholics and other religious communities worldwide to observe a day of fasting and prayer for peace, targeting war-torn regions like Ukraine, this Friday, August 22.

In his weekly address from the Vatican, Pope Leo emphasized the ongoing suffering in many areas, including the Holy Land and Ukraine, affirming the importance of collective spiritual action in these troubled times.

He encouraged the faithful to appeal to God for peace and justice while also seeking solace for those enduring the hardship of ongoing armed conflicts.

