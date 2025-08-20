Pope Leo Calls for Global Day of Fasting and Prayer for Peace

Pope Leo has called on Catholics and other religious communities worldwide to observe a day of fasting and prayer for peace, targeting war-torn regions like Ukraine, this Friday, August 22.

In his weekly address from the Vatican, Pope Leo emphasized the ongoing suffering in many areas, including the Holy Land and Ukraine, affirming the importance of collective spiritual action in these troubled times.

He encouraged the faithful to appeal to God for peace and justice while also seeking solace for those enduring the hardship of ongoing armed conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)