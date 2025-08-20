Contentious Bills Stir Uproar in Lok Sabha
Union Minister Amit Shah introduced three controversial bills in Lok Sabha aiming to remove the prime minister, chief ministers, and ministers facing serious criminal charges for 30 days. This move sparked intense opposition, leading to heated protests and discussions over the bills' constitutional implications.
- Country:
- India
Union Minister Amit Shah introduced three significant bills in Lok Sabha on Wednesday. The legislation aims at removing those in high leadership positions, such as the prime minister and chief ministers, if they are arrested on serious criminal charges for a period of 30 days.
The introduction of these bills caused an immediate uproar amongst the Opposition members, who protested vehemently, accusing the move of undermining constitutional principles and federalism. Several MPs, including AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi and members of the Congress party, voiced strong opposition, leading to chaotic scenes in the House.
In response to the backlash, Shah defended the bills, stating that they would undergo further scrutiny by a Joint Committee of Parliament where suggestions from both Houses, including the Opposition, could be considered. Despite the tensions, the session had to be adjourned amid the ongoing tumult.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Jobs Report Turmoil: Politics, Revisions, and Economic Challenges
Power Politics: Andhra Pradesh's Shockingly High Charges
Over 1,600 km roads built in Ladakh since UT status in 2019: Govt tells Lok Sabha
Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar replaces Kalyan Banerjee as TMC's chief whip in Lok Sabha
TMC names Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar as its chief whip, Satabdi Roy as its deputy leader in Lok Sabha.