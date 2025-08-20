Contentious Bills Stir Uproar in Lok Sabha

Union Minister Amit Shah introduced three significant bills in Lok Sabha on Wednesday. The legislation aims at removing those in high leadership positions, such as the prime minister and chief ministers, if they are arrested on serious criminal charges for a period of 30 days.

The introduction of these bills caused an immediate uproar amongst the Opposition members, who protested vehemently, accusing the move of undermining constitutional principles and federalism. Several MPs, including AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi and members of the Congress party, voiced strong opposition, leading to chaotic scenes in the House.

In response to the backlash, Shah defended the bills, stating that they would undergo further scrutiny by a Joint Committee of Parliament where suggestions from both Houses, including the Opposition, could be considered. Despite the tensions, the session had to be adjourned amid the ongoing tumult.

(With inputs from agencies.)