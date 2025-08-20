Left Menu

Contentious Bills Stir Uproar in Lok Sabha

Union Minister Amit Shah introduced three controversial bills in Lok Sabha aiming to remove the prime minister, chief ministers, and ministers facing serious criminal charges for 30 days. This move sparked intense opposition, leading to heated protests and discussions over the bills' constitutional implications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2025 14:38 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 14:38 IST
Contentious Bills Stir Uproar in Lok Sabha
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Amit Shah introduced three significant bills in Lok Sabha on Wednesday. The legislation aims at removing those in high leadership positions, such as the prime minister and chief ministers, if they are arrested on serious criminal charges for a period of 30 days.

The introduction of these bills caused an immediate uproar amongst the Opposition members, who protested vehemently, accusing the move of undermining constitutional principles and federalism. Several MPs, including AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi and members of the Congress party, voiced strong opposition, leading to chaotic scenes in the House.

In response to the backlash, Shah defended the bills, stating that they would undergo further scrutiny by a Joint Committee of Parliament where suggestions from both Houses, including the Opposition, could be considered. Despite the tensions, the session had to be adjourned amid the ongoing tumult.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Potential GST Cut Could Slash Small Car Prices in India by 8%

Potential GST Cut Could Slash Small Car Prices in India by 8%

 India
2
UP's Forensic Leap: Revolutionizing Crime-solving with Technology

UP's Forensic Leap: Revolutionizing Crime-solving with Technology

 India
3
Tej Pratap Yadav's Scathing Critique of Congress' Bihar Rally

Tej Pratap Yadav's Scathing Critique of Congress' Bihar Rally

 India
4
Collision at Sea: Tensions Surge in South China Sea

Collision at Sea: Tensions Surge in South China Sea

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-blockchain integration can strengthen threat detection and auditability

AI can strengthen energy efficiency and resilience in cultural heritage sites

Institutions, not tech advances, hold key to economic resilience during democratic backsliding

AI significantly boosts agricultural productivity and rural industry

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025