A New Bill Sparks Turmoil in Lok Sabha: Opposition Unleashes Fury

In a dramatic turn of events in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, opposition MPs vehemently opposed three controversial bills introduced by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Some MPs resorted to tearing and hurling bill copies toward Shah, reflecting their intense dissent.

The proposed bills, including the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirtieth Amendment) Bill, 2025, aim to remove Prime Ministers or Chief Ministers facing serious allegations and prolonged detention. Shah suggested sending the bills to a joint parliamentary committee, prompting significant backlash.

Opposition leaders, including AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi and Congress MP Manish Tewari, criticized the bills as unconstitutional and a violation of democratic principles. They warned against empowering agencies over elected representatives and jeopardizing the rule of law.

(With inputs from agencies.)