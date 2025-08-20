Pope Leo Calls for Global Day of Fasting and Prayer Amid Global Conflicts
Pope Leo has urged Catholics and other religious faithful to observe a day of fasting and prayer on August 22 for peace in conflict-ridden regions like the Middle East and Ukraine. This global call to prayer seeks to promote peace and justice amid ongoing armed conflicts around the world.
In a heartfelt appeal, Pope Leo has called on Catholics and other religious followers worldwide to dedicate August 22 as a day of fasting and prayer for peace. The directive targets conflict zones, including the Middle East and Ukraine, urging the faithful to pursue peace through spiritual devotion.
Speaking at the Vatican, the pontiff emphasized the need for divine intervention to heal war-torn regions "wounded by wars in the Holy Land, in Ukraine, and many other areas." The pope encouraged believers to ask for God's help in granting peace and justice, especially for those suffering from ongoing conflicts.
Elected by the College of Cardinals to succeed the late Pope Francis, Pope Leo has consistently advocated for peace, particularly in Ukraine, marking his papacy with calls for dialogue and conflict resolution. The pope's first phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy underscores his commitment to peace.
