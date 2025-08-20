Left Menu

Pope Leo Calls for Global Day of Fasting and Prayer Amid Global Conflicts

Pope Leo has urged Catholics and other religious faithful to observe a day of fasting and prayer on August 22 for peace in conflict-ridden regions like the Middle East and Ukraine. This global call to prayer seeks to promote peace and justice amid ongoing armed conflicts around the world.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2025 15:12 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 15:12 IST
Pope Leo Calls for Global Day of Fasting and Prayer Amid Global Conflicts
Pope Leo

In a heartfelt appeal, Pope Leo has called on Catholics and other religious followers worldwide to dedicate August 22 as a day of fasting and prayer for peace. The directive targets conflict zones, including the Middle East and Ukraine, urging the faithful to pursue peace through spiritual devotion.

Speaking at the Vatican, the pontiff emphasized the need for divine intervention to heal war-torn regions "wounded by wars in the Holy Land, in Ukraine, and many other areas." The pope encouraged believers to ask for God's help in granting peace and justice, especially for those suffering from ongoing conflicts.

Elected by the College of Cardinals to succeed the late Pope Francis, Pope Leo has consistently advocated for peace, particularly in Ukraine, marking his papacy with calls for dialogue and conflict resolution. The pope's first phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy underscores his commitment to peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Potential GST Cut Could Slash Small Car Prices in India by 8%

Potential GST Cut Could Slash Small Car Prices in India by 8%

 India
2
UP's Forensic Leap: Revolutionizing Crime-solving with Technology

UP's Forensic Leap: Revolutionizing Crime-solving with Technology

 India
3
Tej Pratap Yadav's Scathing Critique of Congress' Bihar Rally

Tej Pratap Yadav's Scathing Critique of Congress' Bihar Rally

 India
4
Collision at Sea: Tensions Surge in South China Sea

Collision at Sea: Tensions Surge in South China Sea

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-blockchain integration can strengthen threat detection and auditability

AI can strengthen energy efficiency and resilience in cultural heritage sites

Institutions, not tech advances, hold key to economic resilience during democratic backsliding

AI significantly boosts agricultural productivity and rural industry

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025