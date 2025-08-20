Opposition's United Front Shakes NDA's Confidence in Vice Presidential Race

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut asserted that the NDA is seeking support from opposition parties for the impending vice-presidential election, indicating a lack of confidence in its majority.

Despite their numerical edge, Raut insists NDA's outreach to the INDIA alliance suggests vulnerability. The joint opposition candidate, former Supreme Court judge B Sudershan Reddy, contests against the NDA's C P Radhakrishnan.

The upcoming election underscores the contentious political landscape, with Raut criticizing the ruling alliance's decision-making and adherence to constitutional norms.

(With inputs from agencies.)