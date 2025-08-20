Left Menu

Opposition's United Front Shakes NDA's Confidence in Vice Presidential Race

Sanjay Raut of Shiv Sena (UBT) claims that NDA is reaching out to opposition for support in the vice-presidential election, questioning their majority confidence. Former judge B Sudershan Reddy stands as the opposition's candidate against the NDA's C P Radhakrishnan. Raut highlights potential NDA weaknesses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-08-2025 15:12 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 15:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut asserted that the NDA is seeking support from opposition parties for the impending vice-presidential election, indicating a lack of confidence in its majority.

Despite their numerical edge, Raut insists NDA's outreach to the INDIA alliance suggests vulnerability. The joint opposition candidate, former Supreme Court judge B Sudershan Reddy, contests against the NDA's C P Radhakrishnan.

The upcoming election underscores the contentious political landscape, with Raut criticizing the ruling alliance's decision-making and adherence to constitutional norms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

