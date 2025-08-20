Opposition's United Front Shakes NDA's Confidence in Vice Presidential Race
Sanjay Raut of Shiv Sena (UBT) claims that NDA is reaching out to opposition for support in the vice-presidential election, questioning their majority confidence. Former judge B Sudershan Reddy stands as the opposition's candidate against the NDA's C P Radhakrishnan. Raut highlights potential NDA weaknesses.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-08-2025 15:12 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 15:12 IST
- Country:
- India
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut asserted that the NDA is seeking support from opposition parties for the impending vice-presidential election, indicating a lack of confidence in its majority.
Despite their numerical edge, Raut insists NDA's outreach to the INDIA alliance suggests vulnerability. The joint opposition candidate, former Supreme Court judge B Sudershan Reddy, contests against the NDA's C P Radhakrishnan.
The upcoming election underscores the contentious political landscape, with Raut criticizing the ruling alliance's decision-making and adherence to constitutional norms.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- vice-presidential
- election
- opposition
- NDA
- INDIA
- Shiv Sena
- Radhakrishnan
- Raut
- Reddy
- majority
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Philippines President Marcos Jr. Embarks on Landmark Visit to India
Supreme Court Challenges Rahul Gandhi's Comments on China-India Conflict
Celebrating India's Unsung Heroes: Bharat Gaurav Ratna Shri Samman
Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi-Trump 'Friendship': A Costly Affair for India
India-Bangladesh Relations Under Scrutiny Amidst Tariff Tension with the US