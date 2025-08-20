Left Menu

Attempted Murder Shakes Delhi as CM Gupta Survives Attack

Delhi Police registered an attempt to murder FIR following an attack on Chief Minister Rekha Gupta in her office. The accused, Sakriya Rajeshbhai Khimjibhai, is in custody. The attack, part of a 'Jan Sunwai' event, is suspected to be a well-planned conspiracy.

Updated: 20-08-2025 15:26 IST
Attempted Murder Shakes Delhi as CM Gupta Survives Attack
Rekha Gupta
  India
  • India

Delhi Police have officially registered a First Information Report (FIR) for attempted murder in response to the assault on Chief Minister Rekha Gupta at her camp office located in north Delhi's Civil Lines area. The incident occurred on Wednesday, stirring significant concern in political circles.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (North), Raja Banthia, confirmed that a case has been filed under section 109(1) [attempt to murder] of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Civil Lines police station. The suspect, identified as Sakriya Rajeshbhai Khimjibhai, is currently detained and undergoing interrogation.

According to sources, the Delhi Police's Special Cell is deeply involved in investigating the attack, which transpired during a 'Jan Sunwai' program at Gupta's office. Gupta's team described the incident as a "well-planned conspiracy to eliminate her," adding layers of intrigue to this developing story.

(With inputs from agencies.)

