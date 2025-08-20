Left Menu

Delhi CM's Life Endangered in Alleged Conspiracy: Shocking Assault Details Emerge

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was attacked during a 'Jan Sunwai' event in a suspected conspiracy. The perpetrator, detained by Delhi Police, allegedly conducted a recce at the CM's residence. Gupta was injured and the attack is considered serious. Investigations are ongoing with security protocols under review.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2025 16:27 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 16:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta survived a calculated attack during a 'Jan Sunwai' program at her office in Civil Lines. The incident, labeled as an attempted murder, involved an assailant who reportedly planned the assault in advance.

The accused, Sakriya Rajeshbhai Khimjibhai from Rajkot, was apprehended and is under joint interrogation by Delhi Police's Special Cell and IB. Previously involved in multiple criminal activities, Khimjibhai allegedly conducted a reconnaissance of the area, capturing visuals of the CM's residence.

Delhi Police registered an FIR under attempt to murder charges. The Ministry of Home Affairs is expected to reassess Gupta's security measures. This event has prompted widespread condemnation from political figures who emphasize the unacceptable nature of violent acts against public servants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

