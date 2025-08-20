Imran Khan Nominates Key Figures for Opposition Leadership Amid Legal Battles
Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan, currently incarcerated, has appointed Mahmood Khan Achakzai and Azam Khan Swati as leaders of the opposition in the National Assembly and Senate, respectively. These nominations come as several PTI positions became vacant due to legal convictions related to May 9 violence accusations.
Pakistan's politics take a new turn as former Prime Minister Imran Khan, now incarcerated, nominates key figures for opposition leadership positions. Khan has chosen Mahmood Khan Achakzai for the National Assembly and Azam Khan Swati for the Senate roles.
The urgency of these nominations is underscored by recent legal upheavals. Notably, PTI leaders Omar Ayub Khan and Shibli Faraz vacated their positions following convictions connected to the May 9 violence incidents. The significant political maneuvering reflects the intricate and turbulent landscape of Pakistani politics.
Achakzai, a prominent Pashtun leader, will lead the National Assembly's opposition. Meanwhile, Swati, a senior PTI politician closely aligned with Khan, steps up in the Senate. These strategic nominations indicate Khan's enduring influence despite his legal battles and removal from office last year.
