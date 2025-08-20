Psephologist Faces Legal Heat for Election Data Misstep

In a recent development, the Nagpur district police have lodged an FIR against psephologist Sanjay Kumar. The charge comes after Kumar allegedly posted false information on social media regarding voter turnout in Maharashtra assembly segments.

Kumar's initial post suggested a notable decline in voter numbers when comparing the Maharashtra elections to the 2024 general elections. However, he later removed the post and issued an apology, acknowledging the data was erroneous.

The filing of the FIR was based on a complaint from the tehsildar of Ramtek. Kumar faces various charges, including making false statements related to an election and providing misleading information to a public servant, under India's Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.

(With inputs from agencies.)