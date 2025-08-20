Left Menu

Psephologist Faces Legal Heat for Election Data Misstep

Nagpur police registered an FIR against psephologist Sanjay Kumar for allegedly sharing false information regarding voter numbers in Maharashtra elections. His now-deleted post claimed voter reduction compared to the 2024 general elections. Kumar apologized for the inaccurate data. The FIR includes charges related to false statements and public mischief.

In a recent development, the Nagpur district police have lodged an FIR against psephologist Sanjay Kumar. The charge comes after Kumar allegedly posted false information on social media regarding voter turnout in Maharashtra assembly segments.

Kumar's initial post suggested a notable decline in voter numbers when comparing the Maharashtra elections to the 2024 general elections. However, he later removed the post and issued an apology, acknowledging the data was erroneous.

The filing of the FIR was based on a complaint from the tehsildar of Ramtek. Kumar faces various charges, including making false statements related to an election and providing misleading information to a public servant, under India's Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.

