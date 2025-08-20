Psephologist Faces Legal Heat for Election Data Misstep
Nagpur police registered an FIR against psephologist Sanjay Kumar for allegedly sharing false information regarding voter numbers in Maharashtra elections. His now-deleted post claimed voter reduction compared to the 2024 general elections. Kumar apologized for the inaccurate data. The FIR includes charges related to false statements and public mischief.
- Country:
- India
In a recent development, the Nagpur district police have lodged an FIR against psephologist Sanjay Kumar. The charge comes after Kumar allegedly posted false information on social media regarding voter turnout in Maharashtra assembly segments.
Kumar's initial post suggested a notable decline in voter numbers when comparing the Maharashtra elections to the 2024 general elections. However, he later removed the post and issued an apology, acknowledging the data was erroneous.
The filing of the FIR was based on a complaint from the tehsildar of Ramtek. Kumar faces various charges, including making false statements related to an election and providing misleading information to a public servant, under India's Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Campus Chaos: Allegations, Clashes, and a Dramatic Election at Kannur University
Mamata Banerjee Challenges Election Commission's Suspensions
Maharashtra's Spiritual Strategy: Winning Elections with Faith
Trump's Fed Selection Looms Over U.S. Economic Stability
Congress Calls for Transparent Elections in Maharashtra