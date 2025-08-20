Rajiv Bindal Unveils New BJP Leadership Team in Himachal Pradesh

In a significant political move, Rajiv Bindal was re-elected as the BJP Himachal Pradesh president on Wednesday. He unveiled a streamlined 21-member leadership team, marking a strategic shift in the party's state operations.

The new team comprises eight vice presidents including prominent figures like Dr. Rajiv Bharadwaj and Bihari Lal Sharma. Furthermore, three general secretaries, Sikender Kumar, Sanjeev Katwal, and Payal Vaidya, were appointed to lead with dynamism.

With an emphasis on media and technology, Randhir Sharma and Rakesh Jamwal will head the media operations, while Sushil Rathore and Anil Dadwal will oversee social media and IT departments. The restructuring aims to bolster the party's position throughout the region.

