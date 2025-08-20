Left Menu

Lok Sabha Turmoil: Dubey Accuses Opposition of Chaos

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey criticized Congress, TMC, DMK, and Samajwadi Party for chaos in Lok Sabha during Amit Shah's bill introduction. Dubey praised Shah for preserving democracy and recounted past confrontations involving MPs. Claims of physical altercations were made, with Dubey advocating for order among MPs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2025 23:40 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 23:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a sharp rebuke, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey accused opposition parties, including Congress and TMC, of disrupting Lok Sabha proceedings with chaotic scenes as Home Minister Amit Shah introduced three bills.

Dubey, lauding Shah for upholding democracy, recounted previous altercations in the house and urged MPs to maintain decorum during the scuffle.

Allegations flew both ways, with TMC members accusing NDA MPs of aggression, highlighting the charged atmosphere in parliament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

