Lok Sabha Turmoil: Dubey Accuses Opposition of Chaos

In a sharp rebuke, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey accused opposition parties, including Congress and TMC, of disrupting Lok Sabha proceedings with chaotic scenes as Home Minister Amit Shah introduced three bills.

Dubey, lauding Shah for upholding democracy, recounted previous altercations in the house and urged MPs to maintain decorum during the scuffle.

Allegations flew both ways, with TMC members accusing NDA MPs of aggression, highlighting the charged atmosphere in parliament.

