Karnataka CM Slams Modi Government’s Controversial Amendment Bill

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah condemned the Modi government for proposing the 130th Constitution Amendment Bill, criticizing it as undemocratic and anti-federal. He accused the BJP of misusing institutional powers to suppress opposition, while Amit Shah defended the bill’s intent to uphold political ethics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2025 23:46 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 23:46 IST
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The political atmosphere in India heated up with Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's strong criticism against the newly introduced Constitution (One Hundred and Thirtieth Amendment) Bill, 2025. The Chief Minister accused the Modi government of lacking the moral stature to propose such legislation, calling attention to the alleged misuse of state apparatuses against opposition parties.

Siddaramaiah's critique highlights his accusation that agencies like the CBI and ED are being weaponized by the BJP to corner political adversaries. He alleged that the bill, proposed by the ruling party, was deeply flawed from a democratic and federal perspective, enabling the central government to curtail the powers of state governments further.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, defending the bill in Lok Sabha, stated that its purpose is to enhance moral accountability in politics. Under the proposed legislation, political figures arrested and held in custody cannot serve in high offices like Prime Minister or Chief Minister. These measures, according to Shah, aim to address the declining ethical standards in politics and ensure leaders do not govern from behind bars.

(With inputs from agencies.)

