McCarthyism Redux: Trump's Immigration Crackdown on Anti-Americanism

The Trump administration announced a plan to identify 'anti-Americanism' in U.S. visa applicants, drawing significant concern over implications for free speech and immigration.

According to a 'policy alert' from the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), officers now have guidance to use discretion in applications tied to 'anti-American ideologies,' which encompasses varying activities such as antisemitic terrorism.

Critics argue this move echoes the McCarthy-era political persecution of the 1950s, sparking fears of overreach in social media vetting and immigrant surveillance.

(With inputs from agencies.)