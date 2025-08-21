Europe to Bear 'Lion's Share' of Ukraine Security Costs Says VP Vance

U.S. Vice President JD Vance stated on Wednesday that European countries would shoulder most of the financial burden for Ukraine's security guarantees. His comments reflect the Trump administration's stance on reassigning the responsibility for Ukraine's security costs.

President Donald Trump aims to broker a peace agreement to resolve the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. He has expressed reluctance to commit U.S. ground troops, proposing U.S. air support instead. Trump's administration has been vocal about European countries forming a coalition to take charge of Ukraine's defense.

With considerable military aid already sent to Ukraine, Trump wants Europe to increase its contributions and reduce U.S. expenditure. Vance reiterated on Fox News that European nations should lead in securing their continent, pointing out that this is consistent with President Trump's expectations.

(With inputs from agencies.)