Congress Slams Bills as 'Weapon of Mass Distraction'

The Congress criticized proposed bills aiming to remove arrested ministers for diverting attention from key issues and termed them a 'weapon of mass distraction.' The bills, introduced by Amit Shah, have been labeled unconstitutional by Congress, highlighting the alleged undemocratic stance of the BJP-led government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-08-2025 20:16 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 20:16 IST
The Congress has accused the current administration of introducing controversial bills as a 'weapon of mass distraction.' They claim these legislative moves are designed to draw attention away from pressing issues such as electoral misconduct and diplomatic strains between India and the United States.

According to Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh, the bills, introduced by Home Minister Amit Shah, target the removal of the prime minister, chief ministers, and ministers under arrest for over 30 days on serious charges. Opposition MPs have fiercely opposed these bills, viewing them as unconstitutional and undemocratic.

Ramesh argued that the bills serve to shift focus from the opposition's vice-presidential candidate and problems in India-US relations. The session concluded without addressing significant concerns of the opposition, resulting in what Congress describes as a legislative 'washout.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

