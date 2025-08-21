Rahul Gandhi's Stance Against 'Vote Chori': A Call for Electoral Integrity
Rahul Gandhi, Congress leader, criticizes BJP's alleged vote manipulation in Bihar, emphasizing the importance of maintaining electoral integrity. He accuses the BJP of trying to alter electoral rolls via the Election Commission. The rally, amid heavy rain, is part of Congress' 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' aimed at safeguarding voting rights.
- Country:
- India
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi strongly criticized the BJP's alleged attempts to usurp voting rights in Bihar. Speaking at a rally during the Congress' 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', Gandhi termed the actions of 'vote chori' as an attack on the Constitution.
According to Gandhi, the BJP is interfering through the Election Commission by conducting a Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. He asserted that the INDIA bloc is determined to prevent any kind of electoral misconduct.
The former Congress president also alleged manipulation in past elections, claiming that forged voter additions were made in the Bangalore central seat. Gandhi urged the youth to vote for a government that is accountable and truly representative.
(With inputs from agencies.)
