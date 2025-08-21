Rahul Gandhi's Stance Against 'Vote Chori': A Call for Electoral Integrity

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi strongly criticized the BJP's alleged attempts to usurp voting rights in Bihar. Speaking at a rally during the Congress' 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', Gandhi termed the actions of 'vote chori' as an attack on the Constitution.

According to Gandhi, the BJP is interfering through the Election Commission by conducting a Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. He asserted that the INDIA bloc is determined to prevent any kind of electoral misconduct.

The former Congress president also alleged manipulation in past elections, claiming that forged voter additions were made in the Bangalore central seat. Gandhi urged the youth to vote for a government that is accountable and truly representative.

(With inputs from agencies.)