Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi's Stance Against 'Vote Chori': A Call for Electoral Integrity

Rahul Gandhi, Congress leader, criticizes BJP's alleged vote manipulation in Bihar, emphasizing the importance of maintaining electoral integrity. He accuses the BJP of trying to alter electoral rolls via the Election Commission. The rally, amid heavy rain, is part of Congress' 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' aimed at safeguarding voting rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Munger | Updated: 21-08-2025 22:59 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 22:59 IST
Rahul Gandhi's Stance Against 'Vote Chori': A Call for Electoral Integrity
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi strongly criticized the BJP's alleged attempts to usurp voting rights in Bihar. Speaking at a rally during the Congress' 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', Gandhi termed the actions of 'vote chori' as an attack on the Constitution.

According to Gandhi, the BJP is interfering through the Election Commission by conducting a Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. He asserted that the INDIA bloc is determined to prevent any kind of electoral misconduct.

The former Congress president also alleged manipulation in past elections, claiming that forged voter additions were made in the Bangalore central seat. Gandhi urged the youth to vote for a government that is accountable and truly representative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

 Global
2
Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

 Global
3
Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

 Brazil
4
Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Blue Financing Urged to Protect Thailand’s Marine Life and Livelihoods

Uruguay’s Work-Study Initiative Delivers Higher Wages and Job Stability for Youth

Heat, Floods, and Poverty: How Climate Change is Reshaping Human Capital in ECA

Sierra Leone’s Education Boosted by PBF, but Equity and Capacity Gaps Remain

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025