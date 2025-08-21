A Trial Ball: Thackeray's Civic Election Defeat Analysis

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray described the electoral defeat in the BEST Employees Credit Society election as a 'trial ball,' while MNS chief Raj Thackeray downplayed it as a 'small matter.'

Aaditya noted the election loss points to weaknesses in planning, necessitating internal adjustments. The election was specific to the credit society, and the duo sees it as a precursor to mapping party strengths ahead of municipal elections.

The joint panel of Shiv Sena and MNS failed to secure any of the 21 available seats, highlighting the need for strategizing as they prepare for future electoral contests in Mumbai and other Maharashtra cities.

(With inputs from agencies.)