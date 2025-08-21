Netanyahu's Decision Looms: Gaza City Takeover and Diplomatic Moves

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that he is poised to authorize a major military operation in Gaza City, even as he revives negotiations with Hamas. These talks aim to secure the release of hostages and conclude the ongoing conflict on terms favorable to Israel.

The impending operation, which could commence within days pending Netanyahu's approval, follows Hamas's recent acceptance of a ceasefire proposition from Arab mediators—an offer that Israel has yet to accept, potentially halting the planned offensive.

As Israeli forces prepare, issuing evacuation advisories to medical personnel and international organizations in northern Gaza, concerns grow over increasing casualties and displacement. Already, recent Israeli strikes have resulted in significant Palestinian fatalities, and experts caution of a looming humanitarian crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)