Left Menu

Netanyahu's Decision Looms: Gaza City Takeover and Diplomatic Moves

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to approve a military operation in Gaza City while resuming talks with Hamas for hostage release and conflict resolution. The offensive could start soon, potentially increasing casualties in Gaza, amidst ceasefire discussions and military preparations by Israel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 21-08-2025 23:15 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 23:15 IST
Netanyahu's Decision Looms: Gaza City Takeover and Diplomatic Moves
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that he is poised to authorize a major military operation in Gaza City, even as he revives negotiations with Hamas. These talks aim to secure the release of hostages and conclude the ongoing conflict on terms favorable to Israel.

The impending operation, which could commence within days pending Netanyahu's approval, follows Hamas's recent acceptance of a ceasefire proposition from Arab mediators—an offer that Israel has yet to accept, potentially halting the planned offensive.

As Israeli forces prepare, issuing evacuation advisories to medical personnel and international organizations in northern Gaza, concerns grow over increasing casualties and displacement. Already, recent Israeli strikes have resulted in significant Palestinian fatalities, and experts caution of a looming humanitarian crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

 Global
2
Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

 Global
3
Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

 Brazil
4
Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Blue Financing Urged to Protect Thailand’s Marine Life and Livelihoods

Uruguay’s Work-Study Initiative Delivers Higher Wages and Job Stability for Youth

Heat, Floods, and Poverty: How Climate Change is Reshaping Human Capital in ECA

Sierra Leone’s Education Boosted by PBF, but Equity and Capacity Gaps Remain

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025