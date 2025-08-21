Left Menu

Allegations and Tragedy: The Fallout in Dehradun's Political Circles

A man in Dehradun committed suicide alleging BJP Yuva Morcha's Himanshu Chamoli extorted Rs 35 lakh for unfulfilled promises related to a land deal. Chamoli, arrested soon after, was swiftly removed from his position by the BJP, following the circulation of a video implicating him.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pauri | Updated: 21-08-2025 23:22 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 23:22 IST
Allegations and Tragedy: The Fallout in Dehradun's Political Circles
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking incident unfolded in Dehradun when a man allegedly took his own life, blaming a local BJP Yuva Morcha official. Jitendra Singh accused Himanshu Chamoli of extorting Rs 35 lakh, failing to fulfill promises concerning a land deal.

Chamoli, accused of misappropriating funds for personal expenditures, was apprehended by police shortly after the grim discovery. In response, the BJP swiftly removed Chamoli from his role, as the incident generated significant attention online.

The case highlights growing concern over political misconduct, especially as videos on social media bring such allegations to the public eye. Party leadership emphasized their awareness and decisive actions regarding the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

 Global
2
Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

 Global
3
Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

 Brazil
4
Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Blue Financing Urged to Protect Thailand’s Marine Life and Livelihoods

Uruguay’s Work-Study Initiative Delivers Higher Wages and Job Stability for Youth

Heat, Floods, and Poverty: How Climate Change is Reshaping Human Capital in ECA

Sierra Leone’s Education Boosted by PBF, but Equity and Capacity Gaps Remain

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025