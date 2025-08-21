Allegations and Tragedy: The Fallout in Dehradun's Political Circles
A man in Dehradun committed suicide alleging BJP Yuva Morcha's Himanshu Chamoli extorted Rs 35 lakh for unfulfilled promises related to a land deal. Chamoli, arrested soon after, was swiftly removed from his position by the BJP, following the circulation of a video implicating him.
A shocking incident unfolded in Dehradun when a man allegedly took his own life, blaming a local BJP Yuva Morcha official. Jitendra Singh accused Himanshu Chamoli of extorting Rs 35 lakh, failing to fulfill promises concerning a land deal.
Chamoli, accused of misappropriating funds for personal expenditures, was apprehended by police shortly after the grim discovery. In response, the BJP swiftly removed Chamoli from his role, as the incident generated significant attention online.
The case highlights growing concern over political misconduct, especially as videos on social media bring such allegations to the public eye. Party leadership emphasized their awareness and decisive actions regarding the situation.
