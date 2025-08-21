Left Menu

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Returns to Duty After Attack

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is set to resume her official duties following an attack. Gupta was assaulted during a public meeting but remains dedicated to serving Delhi. She plans to attend events in the city, demonstrating resilience in the face of adversity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-08-2025 23:50 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 23:50 IST
Rekha Gupta
  Country:
  India

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, targeted in a recent attack, will resume her official duties on Friday, according to government sources. After being confined to her Civil Lines residence since Wednesday's incident, Gupta is expected to return to work at the Delhi Secretariat, officials confirmed.

The attack during a 'Jan Sunwai' session led to the arrest of 41-year-old Rajeshbhai Khimji from Rajkot, who faces charges including attempted murder. Despite the incident, the Chief Minister is steadfast in her resolve, echoing her commitment to the city in statements made earlier today.

On Friday, Gupta will attend 'Vastrika' at Gandhi Nagar and the 'Ideathon' grand finale in Chanakyapuri. She reassured that 'Jan Sunwai' will continue across assembly constituencies, emphasizing her unwavering dedication to Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

