Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Returns to Duty After Attack
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is set to resume her official duties following an attack. Gupta was assaulted during a public meeting but remains dedicated to serving Delhi. She plans to attend events in the city, demonstrating resilience in the face of adversity.
- Country:
- India
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, targeted in a recent attack, will resume her official duties on Friday, according to government sources. After being confined to her Civil Lines residence since Wednesday's incident, Gupta is expected to return to work at the Delhi Secretariat, officials confirmed.
The attack during a 'Jan Sunwai' session led to the arrest of 41-year-old Rajeshbhai Khimji from Rajkot, who faces charges including attempted murder. Despite the incident, the Chief Minister is steadfast in her resolve, echoing her commitment to the city in statements made earlier today.
On Friday, Gupta will attend 'Vastrika' at Gandhi Nagar and the 'Ideathon' grand finale in Chanakyapuri. She reassured that 'Jan Sunwai' will continue across assembly constituencies, emphasizing her unwavering dedication to Delhi.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
IAEA’s Global Research Initiative Uses Isotopes to Strengthen Urban Water Resilience
Four minors killed, two others injured after truck knocks them down in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district: Police.
Police Suspension in Odisha: A Custodial Allegation Sparks Action
Odisha Police transfers ASI after self-immolation victim's father alleges refusal to lodge FIR
Building Climate Resilience in Central Asia Through Youth and Education Reform