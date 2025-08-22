Taiwan's Defense Strategy: Boosting Military Spending

In a strategic move to enhance Taiwan's military capabilities, President Lai Ching-te has announced a target to raise the country's defense spending to 5% of its gross domestic product (GDP) by 2030. This ambition was revealed during a visit to a naval base, underscoring the government's commitment to national security amidst rising regional tensions.

The announcement, issued through a statement from the President's office, highlights Taiwan's proactive steps in fortifying its defense mechanisms. Lai's vision reflects an acknowledgment of the evolving security landscape and the need for substantial investments in military resources.

This proposed increase in defense funding aligns with Taiwan's broader strategy to ensure preparedness and resilience in times of uncertainties, positioning the nation to better safeguard its interests and geopolitical stance.

(With inputs from agencies.)