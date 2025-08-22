Left Menu

Odisha's Push for New NACs Drives Protests and Political Tensions

The demand for Notified Area Council (NAC) status is growing in Odisha following Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi's announcement to create 21 new NACs. Protests and bandhs were held in several regions as citizens and political groups push to ensure their towns are included in the upcoming notifications.

Protests over the demand for Notified Area Council (NAC) status have swept across Odisha, following Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi's announcement to establish 21 new NACs.

Although draft notifications have been issued for 12 NACs, the delay in notifying the remaining nine has incited demonstrations and bandhs in regions like Borigumma, Begunia, and Jaipatna, where protestors blocked roads and closed businesses.

The government's announcement is anticipated on local self-governance day, with cities eagerly awaiting inclusion, thus intensifying political involvement and regional pressure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

