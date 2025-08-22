South Korea and U.S. Gear Up for Strategic Investment Dialogue

South Korea's top security adviser, Wi Sung-lac, announced that Seoul is currently assessing potential U.S. investments and the procurement of American weapons ahead of an important summit between the leaders of the two nations.

The upcoming meeting between South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and U.S. President Donald Trump is set to take place on Monday, focusing significantly on strengthening their bilateral alliance.

The summit aims to adjust the strategic partnership between South Korea and the U.S. amid ongoing tensions and rivalry between the U.S. and China.

(With inputs from agencies.)