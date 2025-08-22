Controversy Erupts Over Congress MP's Remarks on Misconduct Allegations

Congress MP V K Sreekantan sparked controversy on Friday with his comments regarding women who alleged misconduct by party MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, putting him in hot water.

Facing mounting criticism from both within and outside the Congress, Sreekantan blamed media 'misinterpretation' for the backlash. He suggested that the women's political affiliations should be scrutinized, asking if they are part of a political conspiracy.

The uproar came as Mamkootathil resigned as the Youth Congress president following accusations from actress Rini Ann George and others. Sreekantan later retracted his comments under pressure, claiming he has always respected women and intended only to suggest legal recourse for prolonged harassment.

(With inputs from agencies.)